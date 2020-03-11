Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault in landmark #MeToo case

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- As of the morning of March 11, the coronavirus disease has killed at least 31 people in the United States and more than 1,000 remain sick. So far, these deaths skew very old, partly because of an outbreak at a senior-living facility near Seattle. Nineteen of those 31 people killed contracted the illness at this one facility.

But a breakdown of the deaths do offer some guidance as to which people are most at risk. Based on a rough estimate using the range of ages given for the victims, we can tell that the average age of each victim is approximately 77 years old.