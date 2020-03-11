Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault in landmark #MeToo case

Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse as jury deliberations continue in his rape trial, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault in landmark #MeToo case.

