Have a pint this Saturday to celebrate having a pint.

Sept. 28 is National Drink Beer Day!

The day is a reminder to go ahead and enjoy the world’s most popular adult beverage.

It’s a reminder the beer industry could use.

According to the Brewers Association, the U.S. actually saw a decrease in overall beer volume sales last year.

On the bright side, both craft brews and imported beer saw a jump in sales in 2018.