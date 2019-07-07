Happy 73rd wedding anniversary, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter

DENVER – AUGUST 25: Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter (R) and former first lady Rosalynn Carter wave on stage during day one of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the Pepsi Center August 25, 2008 in Denver, Colorado. The DNC, where U.S. Sen. Barack Obama (D-IL) will be officially nominated as the Democratic candidate for U.S. president, starts today and finishes August 28th. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WCMH) – Happy 73rd wedding anniversary to former President Jimmy and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

They were married on July 7, 1946.

It’s been quite a year for both Carter, who served as the 39th president of the United States.

President Carter surpassed George H.W. Bush as the oldest living president in March.

He underwent surgery after he broke his hip in May. The former first lady was admitted to the hospital at that same time after feeling faint. She underwent tests and left the hospital, according to multiple media outlets.

The former first lady also reportedly broke her hip in April, three weeks before her husband.

President Carter was granted tenure at Emory University in June.