Hackers seeking to extort money from Florida city after crippling their computer systems

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – A Florida city is confirming that hackers seeking to extort money were responsible for crippling its computer systems earlier this week. But Pensacola city officials have yet to consider paying out a reported $1 million ransom demand. If it does, the city may have to dig into its own pockets because it’s not insured for such an attack. A spokeswoman confirmed on Friday that ransomware was behind the attack that crippled the city’s computer network over the weekend, less than a day after a Saudi aviation student killed three U.S. sailors at a nearby naval air station. The FBI has said the attacks weren’t linked.

