Gunman takes hostage inside Rockford bank

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A gunman has taken at least one hostage inside the Heritage Credit Union location at E. State Street and Mulford Road.

Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea says police were called at 2:30 p.m. about a male suspect inside the bank, located at 5959 E State Street, with a gun and demanded everyone leave.

O’Shea said there is at least one person, possibly more, still inside the bank and the police department’s crisis negotiation team is attempting to make contact with the suspect.

Police say the roads will be shut down in all directions for an unknown amount of time.

This is a developing story.

