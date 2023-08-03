PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Fort Pickens is set to have a few events on Friday in celebration of Great American Outdoors Day.

The Great American Outdoors Act was signed into law in August 2020 by President Donald Trump. That bill designated Aug. 4 as Great American Outdoors Day and made entry to National Parks free on that day.

The Gulf Islands National Seashore will be open to the public from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. with activities for visitors throughout the day.

At 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Fort Pickens visitors can participate in Plover Plover, Can You Get Over Program Jr. Ranger Activity.

“Why did the plover cross the road? Snowy plovers and other shorebirds wander into the road,” a national seashore release reads. “It is up to you to see them safely across the road with this new, fun, take on the classic game of frogger.”

At 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., visitors will have the chance to watch the Great American Pastime with a game of baseball. The twist is that the rules will be from the 1860s, when the sports was just getting started by soldiers during the Civil War.

There are over 400 national parks across the U.S. with 63 congressionally designated and protected by the National Park Service so be sure to find a park near you to celebrate Great American Outdoors Day.