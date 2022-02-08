NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — Las Vegas police have released the details leading up to Saints RB Alvin Kamara’s arrest on Sunday, February 6.

According to records from the LVMPD, the victim, Darnell Greene was at the Cromwell Casino at Drais After Dark on Las Vegas Boulevard at about 6:30 p.m on Sunday, February 5.

Greene told police he was leaving the nightclub and headed towards the elevators, where he approached a large group of people waiting. He then briefly spoke to one of the group members while waiting. Then the problem started when the elevator doors opened.

A statement from Greene indicated that as he tried to enter the elevator with the group, a man, later identified as Kamara, put his hand on Greene’s chest to stop him from coming in. Greene then tried to push Kamara’s hand off his chest, but was then shoved, causing him to stumble back.

His statement then shared that after he fell, he was kicked by multiple people and eventually fell unconscious.

Greene told police the only person he could remember from the incident was a 5’10 Black male in his 20s with a muscular build and either dreadlocks or braided hair.

It was later revealed Greene sustained an orbital fracture to the right side of his face, with it being so swollen that he couldn’t open the eye. There were also minor injuries to his head, knee, and arms.

Police surveillance added to the record indicated the story played out exactly how Greene described the attack. He is seen briefly speaking to a woman, then is punched multiple times by four suspects, including Kamara.

Greene falls back, still being punched. He becomes unconscious. Three other men join in and begin “stomping Greene in the face, chest, and legs.”

LVMPD reports at no point did Greene hit, punch, or push Kamara or anyone else in the group.

Nightclub security then becomes involved and Kamara and the group are escorted out, leaving in a black SUV.

Although he was set to appear in court on Monday, February 7, Kamara’s court date has been pushed back to March 8.