Group protests library’s ‘Drag Queen Story Time’

VALLEJO, Calif. (CNN) — A library event in Vallejo featuring a drag queen drew dozens of families, and also a small protest.

The “Drag Queen Story Time” was a first for the JFK Library. Children and their parents showed up to hear a reading from a book called “Julian is a Mermaid.

Outside, about five people from a group called the California Straight Pride Coalition stood with protest signs. The storyteller said everyone has a right to their opinions.

“I understand that with any change there is going to be people who have concerns,” said Apple Adams, storyteller. “And all I can really say is, I appreciate them being peaceful about it. And they have every right to think the way they do. And I have every right to think the way I do. And I am just really happy with the kind of turnout we had.”

Organizers from the Solano Pride Center say they are planning similar events soon.