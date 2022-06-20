Think about the last time you met a Pamela, a Shannon, or someone who introduced themselves as “Shad.” Were they between 40 and 50 years old? That’s no coincidence. While these names may have fallen out of the mainstream for newborns, they were some of the most popular names in the 1970s. You couldn’t scroll through a homeroom attendance sheet at a school without coming across at least a few of these names.

Names can tell the story of a generation. To learn more about the culture of the 1970s, Stacker took a look at data from the Social Security Administration Baby Names Database from 2019 to uncover the decade’s top 50 names for boys and girls. Each name’s current rank is also included to determine whether it’s stayed trendy—or has gone the way of bell-bottoms.

So why were so many parents drawn to a few popular names during this groovy decade? The answers vary from name to name but make total sense when you consider the context of the era.

Radios blaring the melodies Fleetwood Mac may have inspired parents to name their daughters after the band’s keyboardist, Christine McVie, while Bob Dylan’s hits certainly put a spotlight on the name Dylan. Fans of Corey Baker on the late 1960s to early 1970s sitcom “Julia” might have been compelled to put Corey (or the other popular variation, Kory) on their son’s birth certificates. People who came of age during the peace-and-love counterculture revolution may have been attracted to nature-inspired baby names, like Crystal, April, Heather, or Micah. Other newborns of the 1970s may have gotten their names from some of the biggest stars of the decade, like Jamey Sheridan, Ricky Nelson, Julie Andrews, and Carrie Fisher.

Read on to find out which names topped the charts in the 1970s, and see if yours is among the favorites.

#50. Sara (girl)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 5,696 (peaking in 1978)

– Rank in 2019: #163 (1,731 babies born)

From Greek and Spanish to Serbian, Polish, and Icelandic, cultures from around the world count Sara (and its many spelling variations) as one of their most common names. A variant of the name, Sarah dates back to the Old Testament as the name for Abraham’s wife, the “matriarch of the Jewish people,” according to Behind the Name.

#50. Jamison (boy)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 244 (peaking in 1973)

– Rank in 2019: #435 (698 babies born)

Jamison means “son of James,” a name given to six American presidents, five British prime ministers, and countless celebrities. The name Jamison became mainstream starting in the late 1960s and has recently seen a revival in usage.

#49. Tonya (girl)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 5,779 (peaking in 1972)

– Rank in 2019: #8,549 (12 babies born)

A diminutive of the name Antonia, Tonya was the 37th most popular name in the United States to babies born in the years 1972 and 1974. Tonya Harding competed to become the third Olympic medalist with this name in the 1994 Olympics, but the controversial skater finished in eighth place after becoming embroiled in a scandal to assault rival Nancy Kerrigan.

#49. Robby (boy)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 247 (peaking in 1971)

– Rank in 2019: #4,204 (24 babies born)

Robby is a common nickname for Robert, a name that derives from a German word for “bright fame.” Robby ranked as a popular baby name in the early and mid-1960s before seeing a revival in the early 1970s.

#48. Pamela (girl)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 5,805 (peaking in 1970)

– Rank in 2019: #1,496 (145 babies born)

Sir Philip Sidney is credited with creating the name Pamela, meaning “all sweetness,” in his poem “Arcadia” in the late 16th century. It would be another 400 years or so until the name would become popular. Among the famous people with this name is actress and model Pamela Anderson.

#48. Demond (boy)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 249 (peaking in 1974)

– Rank in 2019: #3,030 (39 babies born)

According to the Social Security Administration, Demond only ranked in the top 1,000 most popular names from 1972 to 1983. A famous Demond includes “Sanford and Son” actor Demond Wilson.

#47. Stacey (girl)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 5,922 (peaking in 1971)

– Rank in 2019: #2,363 (75 babies born)

Stacey is an alternative spelling for Stacy, which is derived from the medieval male name Eustace. The name started growing in popularity for girls in the 1950s. It has fallen out of the top 1,000 most popular names since 2006.

#47. Kory (boy)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 253 (peaking in 1977)

– Rank in 2019: #2,328 (58 babies born)

A number of parents were inspired to name their baby Corey in the 1960s after the character Corey Baker in the 1960s sitcom “Julia.” Potentially in effort to differentiate their babies from ones born in the previous decade, many parents in the 1970s put the variation “Kory” on their baby’s birth certificates. The name Kory continued to rise in popularity over the next two decades, peaking in 1989.

#46. Danielle (girl)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 6,092 (peaking in 1978)

– Rank in 2019: #431 (733 babies born)

Danielle is the French feminine version of the classic name Daniel, meaning “God is my judge” in Hebrew. It’s been the name of at least four tropical storms and three hurricanes since the year 1980.

#46. Shad (boy)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 258 (peaking in 1971)

– Rank in 2019: #7,129 (11 babies born)

The meaning behind the name Shad has roots in the Arabic word for “happy.” In English, Shad may also be a variation of the name Chad, the name given to an English saint from the seventh century.

#45. Monica (girl)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 6,168 (peaking in 1979)

– Rank in 2019: #640 (453 babies born)

When you hear the name Monica, you probably think of the energetic, domineering character Monica Geller on the show “Friends.” The hit comedy may have helped the name see a spike in popularity in the mid-1990s, but Monica didn’t hit the same levels of usage as it did in the 1970s.

#45. Rory (boy)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 267 (peaking in 1977)

– Rank in 2019: #357 (921 babies born)

Rory has been one of the most frequently used names for boys in the United States since 1947. Nowadays, it’s growing in popularity as a girl’s name, likely due to the main character Rory in “Gilmore Girls.”

#44. Sandra (girl)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 6,434 (peaking in 1970)

– Rank in 2019: #986 (260 babies born)

Author George Meredith exposed the English-speaking world to the name Sandra when he used it for the heroine in his 1864 novel “Emilia in England.” Sandra Bullock, an actress born in 1964, is one of the most well-known celebrities with this name.

#44. Donny (boy)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 276 (peaking in 1977)

– Rank in 2019: #3,626 (30 babies born)

Parents in the 1970s may have been inspired to give their kids the groovy name Donny after seeing entertainer Donny Osmond host the “Mike Douglas Show” with his sister Marie for a week in 1974. The name, which is short for Donald, has fallen out of favor since the 1980s.

#43. Tara (girl)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 6,507 (peaking in 1972)

– Rank in 2019: #1,006 (253 babies born)

Tara is the anglicized version of the Gaelic name Teamhair, which may mean “elevated place.” The name was given to the O’Hara plantation in the 1939 movie “Gone with the Wind.” When NBC screened the film in 1976, it was viewed by almost half of American households.

#43. Kareem (boy)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 296 (peaking in 1977)

– Rank in 2019: #670 (382 babies born)

Basketball star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar may have been the namesake for babies born to sports fans in the 1970s. The name surged in popularity during that decade and is still a relatively popular baby name today.

#42. Tiffany (girl)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 6,516 (peaking in 1979)

– Rank in 2019: #697 (413 babies born)

Girls born on Jan. 6—the Epiphany—often receive the name Tiffany as a way of honoring the Magi’s visit to Jesus as an infant. The 1961 movie “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” may have brought a wave of popularity to the name for baby girls over the next three decades.

#42. Beau (boy)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 315 (peaking in 1979)

– Rank in 2019: #132 (2,912 babies born)

Beau is the French word for “beautiful.” While the popularity of Beau saw a peak in 1979, the name started seeing a revival in the early 2000s. In the United States, it’s now more popular than ever before.

#41. Carrie (girl)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 6,684 (peaking in 1977)

– Rank in 2019: #2,057 (91 babies born)

Just one year after the movie adaptation of Stephen King’s 1974 novel “Carrie” hit bookstore shelves, the name Carrie saw its highest level of usage in the 1970s. The name was also popularized by actress Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope,” in 1977.

#41. Damion (boy)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 316 (peaking in 1977)

– Rank in 2019: #1,390 (127 babies born)

This spelling variation of the more common name Damian, which means “to tame,” started to be used in the United States in the late 1960s. It dropped off the list of the top 1,000 baby names in the nation in 2013.

#40. Jamie (girl)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 6,785 (peaking in 1977)

– Rank in 2019: #573 (527 babies born)

The rising stardom of actress Jamie Lee Curtis may have been responsible for a rise in usage of the feminine diminutive of James in the 1970s. Jamie has been used as a name for baby girls since the late 19th century.

#40. Darrick (boy)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 316 (peaking in 1971)

– Rank in 2019: #5,766 (15 babies born)

The name Darrick had a short-lived popularity between 1960 and 1995, with an all-time peak in 1971. It may be a combination of names that begin with Dar- (like Darryl) with another popular name, Rick.

#39. Erin (girl)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 6,791 (peaking in 1979)

– Rank in 2019: #484 (644 babies born)

Characters from two 1970s shows, “The Waltons” and “Happy Days,” made the name Erin trendy in the 1970s. It’s the English word for Eireann, which derives from the Gaelic word for Ireland.

#39. Derick (boy)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 326 (peaking in 1979)

– Rank in 2019: #1,325 (136 babies born)

Derick means “gifted ruler.” It’s a variation of spelling for the name Derek that became fashionable in the late 1970s. About a decade after the name’s peak in 1979, Derick began its decline in popularity.

#38. Stacy (girl)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 6,991 (peaking in 1971)

– Rank in 2019: #1,410 (158 babies born)

Stacy is rooted in the name Anastasia, the feminine version of a Dalmatian saint in the fourth century. The singer Fergie was one of the many girls born in the 1970s named Stacy.

#38. Jamey (boy)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 342 (peaking in 1976)

– Rank in 2019: #4,089 (25 babies born)

Actor Jamey Sheridan is one of the most notable celebrities with this famous baby name from the 1970s. The name began falling out of favor in 1976 before dropping off the list of the top baby names in 1986.

#37. Crystal (girl)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 7,377 (peaking in 1979)

– Rank in 2019: #772 (356 babies born)

Crystal is the English word for the transparent, colorless glass often shaped like a gemstone. While it has many different spellings, this version of the name was extremely popular throughout the 1970s and 1980s.

#37. Scot (boy)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 345 (peaking in 1970)

– Rank in 2019: #10,738 (6 babies born)

In the 1950s, some parents started dropping the second “t” from the popular name Scott (a surname for someone from Scotland) when naming their babies. This version of the name rose in popularity between 1965 and 1970 and rapidly lost popularity in the decades that followed.

#36. Wendy (girl)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 7,419 (peaking in 1970)

– Rank in 2019: #1,101 (222 babies born)

People who grew up watching “Peter Pan” in the mid-1950s may have drawn inspiration from the Disney film’s character Wendy Darling when naming their own children in the 1970s. It’s related to the name Gwendolen, which means “white ring.”

#36. Rusty (boy)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 365 (peaking in 1979)

– Rank in 2019: #3,876 (27 babies born)

People with reddish-brown hair sometimes get called “Rusty.” It was also the name of the protagonist in the 1950s children’s TV show, “The Adventures of Rin Tin Tin.”

#35. Maria (girl)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 7,618 (peaking in 1970)

– Rank in 2019: #106 (2,700 babies born)

Maria stems from the Hebrew name Mary, and is a common name throughout Europe. A number of historical saints and European royal figures have gone by this name.

#35. Rolando (boy)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 367 (peaking in 1979)

– Rank in 2019: #1,116 (174 babies born)

Rolando is a variation on the name Roland in Spanish, Italian, and Portuguese. It started to become popular in 1946. The name is often used by Hispanic families.

#34. April (girl)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 7,694 (peaking in 1979)

– Rank in 2019: #493 (633 babies born)

People who spent their youth and early adult years under the flower power ideology of the 1960s may have been inspired to give this name to their daughters in the 1970s. The meaning behind April relates to flowers blossoming.

#34. Kris (boy)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 369 (peaking in 1970)

– Rank in 2019: #1,817 (83 babies born)

Kris can be a nickname for someone named Kristian or Kristoffer. People may have been inspired by popular 1970s songwriter Kris Kristofferson when giving their sons the name Kris.

#33. Rachel (girl)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 7,777 (peaking in 1979)

– Rank in 2019: #191 (1,529 babies born)

In the Old Testament, Rachel was the name of Jacob’s most beloved wife. Despite its biblical roots, the name was not typically used in English until the post-Protestant Reformation era.

#33. Timmy (boy)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 391 (peaking in 1970)

– Rank in 2019: #3,474 (32 babies born)

Timmy saw a huge spike in popularity after the TV show “Lassie,” about a young boy named Timmy and his heroic dog, debuted in 1954. The name was still frequently used after the series ended in 1974, but has been on a decline ever since, falling off the charts in 1994.

#32. Lori (girl)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 7,778 (peaking in 1970)

– Rank in 2019: #1,663 (125 babies born)

Lori derives from the more formal names of Laura and Lorraine. While it was popular throughout the 1970s, its peak usage occurred in 1963—potentially as a result of the counterculture’s interest in “Lord of the Rings.” Author J.R.R. Tolkien used the name “Lothlorien” for an Elven realm.

#32. Dylan (boy)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 404 (peaking in 1979)

– Rank in 2019: #39 (7,514 babies born)

Dylan is the name of the sea god in Welsh mythology. American musician Bob Dylan chose this as his stage name after the poet Dylan Thomas, helping to drive its popularity from the mid-1960s onward.

#31. Cynthia (girl)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 8,021 (peaking in 1970)

– Rank in 2019: #748 (373 babies born)

The name Cynthia derives from the Greek lunar goddess Artemis. Famous people with this name include Cynthia “Cindy” Brady (the youngest daughter in “The Brady Brunch” household) and John Lennon’s first wife, Cynthia Lillian Lennon.

#31. Dion (boy)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 415 (peaking in 1970)

– Rank in 2019: #1,200 (158 babies born)

Dion traces its roots to the Greek name Dionysios. It’s the name used for a Sicilian lord who asks Apollo’s oracle to weigh in on Hermione’s case in Shakespeare’s “The Winter’s Tale.”

#30. Patricia (girl)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 8,111 (peaking in 1970)

– Rank in 2019: #936 (280 babies born)

Celebrities like Patty Duke, Patti LaBelle, and Patricia Neal inspired countless parents to name their daughters Patricia in the 1970s. It’s the feminine form of the name Patrick.

#30. Ron (boy)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 426 (peaking in 1970)

– Rank in 2019: #3,550 (31 babies born)

Ron is a common nickname for Ronald, a name brought to Scotland by Scandinavians. A number of celebrities have this name, including TV host Ron Brandsteder, director Ron Howard, and actor Ron Leibman.

#29. Tina (girl)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 8,476 (peaking in 1970)

– Rank in 2019: #1,945 (100 babies born)

Actress Tina Fey was one of the thousands of babies given this name in its peak year of the 1970s. The name can be short for Christina and Martina, among other names.

#29. Jamal (boy)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 469 (peaking in 1977)

– Rank in 2019: #859 (255 babies born)

Jamal is defined as “beauty” in Arabic. It’s frequently used in Arabic and African American families as a boy’s name.

#28. Andrea (girl)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 8,643 (peaking in 1978)

– Rank in 2019: #142 (1,975 babies born)

Andrea, the girl’s version of Andrew, has been used since the 1600s. It’s a popular name around the world, including in the Czech Republic, Norway, Spain, and Croatia.

#28. Rickey (boy)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 523 (peaking in 1970)

– Rank in 2019: #2,154 (65 babies born)

Richard, which means “brave ruler,” can be shortened to the name Rickey. It’s the name of two Hall of Fame-inducted athletes: Rickey Henderson and Rickey Jackson.

#27. Susan (girl)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 8,833 (peaking in 1970)

– Rank in 2019: #1,056 (240 babies born)

Second-wave feminists of the 1970s may have named their daughters Susan after women’s rights activist Susan B. Anthony. It’s an alternative to the name Susanna.

#27. Bret (boy)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 554 (peaking in 1970)

– Rank in 2019: #4,606 (21 babies born)

The name Bret may have gained momentum from the main character of the popular TV series “Maverick,” which ran from 1957 to 1962. Six storms and one hurricane were given this name, starting in 1981.

#26. Dawn (girl)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 9,244 (peaking in 1970)

– Rank in 2019: #2,149 (86 babies born)

The name Dawn describes the period of the day in which the sun begins to rise. It’s nature-inspired origins may have appealed to people who matured during the hippie era.

#26. Jayson (boy)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 568 (peaking in 1979)

– Rank in 2019: #512 (551 babies born)

Jayson is an alternative spelling of the name Jason, which means “healer.” It started to gain traction in the mid-1960s and saw lots of usage throughout the 1970s.

#25. Karen (girl)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 9,519 (peaking in 1970)

– Rank in 2019: #660 (438 babies born)

Karen became a common name among English-speaking families after the 1930s. Karen Carpenter, a musician who formed half the duo The Carpenters, may have made the name more appealing to parents in the 1970s.

#25. Rick (boy)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 617 (peaking in 1970)

– Rank in 2019: #2,574 (50 babies born)

Rick Wright, Rick Astley, and Rick James are among the many famous musicians who bear this name. Rick is often a shortened version of Richard, which means “brave ruler.”

#24. Tracy (girl)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 9,554 (peaking in 1970)

– Rank in 2019: #2,412 (73 babies born)

Tracy was largely considered a male name before the main character of “The Philadelphia Story,” Tracy Lord, popularized it as a girl’s name in 1940. The name is occasionally used as a nickname for women named Theresa.

#24. Devin (boy)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 628 (peaking in 1979)

– Rank in 2019: #359 (910 babies born)

The name Devin was once an Irish surname, but has since become a popular first name for boys and sometimes girls. Spelling variations of this name include Devan, Deven, and Devon.

#23. Tammy (girl)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 9,883 (peaking in 1970)

– Rank in 2019: #3,251 (48 babies born)

Country music star Tammy Wynette might deserve credit for baby girls named Tammy in the 1960s and ‘70s. While sometimes used on its own, Tammy is also a nickname for people named Tamara.

#23. Damien (boy)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 643 (peaking in 1978)

– Rank in 2019: #282 (1,233 babies born)

Damien is the French version of the name Damian, defined as “sweet and harmless.” However, the name took on new meaning after the debut of the popular 1976 supernatural horror flick, “The Omen,” about a couple’s newly adopted son, Damien, who turns out to be the antichrist. The creepy character didn’t appear to scare off parents from the name in the late 1970s.

#22. Christine (girl)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 10,324 (peaking in 1970)

– Rank in 2019: #922 (285 babies born)

Christine McVie, a pianist and singer in Fleetwood Mac, might be the reason why many parents named their daughters Christine in the 1970s. The name is a popular alternative to Christina.

#22. Trent (boy)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 664 (peaking in 1970)

– Rank in 2019: #842 (265 babies born)

People who grew up near the River Trent in England historically had the surname Trent. The name eventually evolved in a first name for males, including the famous musician Trent Reznor.

#21. Shannon (girl)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 11,381 (peaking in 1970)

– Rank in 2019: #1,487 (146 babies born)

Shannon derives from the name of Ireland’s longest river. Noteworthy people with this name include actress Shannon Elizabeth and NASA astronaut Shannon Lucid.

#21. Kerry (boy)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 667 (peaking in 1970)

– Rank in 2019: #2,834 (43 babies born)

Kerry stems from the Gaelic name of an Irish county. One male celebrity with this name is Kerry King, guitarist of the heavy metal band Slayer.

#20. Laura (girl)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 11,822 (peaking in 1970)

– Rank in 2019: #337 (944 babies born)

The popular TV series “Little House on the Prairie,” based on Laura Ingalls Wilder’s books, may have given rise to the name Laura for baby girls in the 1970s. The name is rooted in the word for the leaves that were used by ancient Romans to weave victors’ garlands.

#20. Jarrod (boy)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 672 (peaking in 1979)

– Rank in 2019: #2,714 (46 babies born)

Jarrod is another spelling option for the name Jared. Famous people with this name includes Jarrod Emick, an actor and Broadway performer.

#19. Sarah (girl)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 11,884 (peaking in 1979)

– Rank in 2019: #81 (3,287 babies born)

In the Old Testament, Abraham’s wife Sarah had her first child unexpectedly at the age of 90. She’s considered the matriarch of followers of Judaism. Famous jazz songstress Sarah Vaughan may have contributed to the popularity of this name throughout the 20th century.

#19. Darrin (boy)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 694 (peaking in 1970)

– Rank in 2019: #2,834 (43 babies born)

Darrin is a twist on the more common name Darren, which came into the spotlight with the rise of actor Darren McGavin in the 1950s. The husband of the nose-wiggling witch in the 1960s TV show “Bewitched” was named Darrin Stephens, and was played by Dick York and Dick Sargent.

#18. Julie (girl)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 12,195 (peaking in 1970)

– Rank in 2019: #631 (471 babies born)

One of the most famous Julies of the 20th century was actress Julie Andrews, who starred in “The Sound of Music” and “Mary Poppins.” It’s another version of Julia, which stems from the Roman name Julius.

#18. Micah (boy)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 698 (peaking in 1979)

– Rank in 2019: #110 (3,461 babies born)

The Old Testament counts Micah as one of the 12 minor prophets. Despite its biblical roots, the name did not take off in the United States until the 1960s.

#17. Amanda (girl)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 12,394 (peaking in 1979)

– Rank in 2019: #405 (763 babies born)

Amanda started to be used by authors and poets as a name that means “worthy of love” in the 17th century. People with this name occasionally go by Mandi or Mandy.

#17. Darin (boy)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 909 (peaking in 1970)

– Rank in 2019: #2,408 (55 babies born)

Darin was the chosen surname of American singer-songwriter Bobby Darin, who was beloved in the 1950s and ’60s. If you’re writing to someone with this name, be sure to double check the spelling. There are at least seven possible variants of the name Darin.

#16. Christina (girl)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 12,574 (peaking in 1979)

– Rank in 2019: #523 (590 babies born)

The popularity of the name Christina spiked in the 1970s after scholars began finding the work of English poet Christina Rossetti. It’s the female form of the Latin name Christian.

#16. Javier (boy)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 1,045 (peaking in 1978)

– Rank in 2019: #235 (1,601 babies born)

Javier is the Spanish version of the name Xavier, which stems from the name of a Basque place that means “the new house.” Oscar award-winning actor Javier Bardem, along with many notable soccer players, have this name.

#15. Mary (girl)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 12,627 (peaking in 1970)

– Rank in 2019: #126 (2,209 babies born)

Mary has been an extremely popular girl’s name throughout history, as it’s the name for the mother of Jesus in Christianity. Singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige is one of the most famous celebrities born in the 1970s who has this name.

#15. Jermaine (boy)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 1,353 (peaking in 1973)

– Rank in 2019: #994 (210 babies born)

This name (an alternative to Germain) exploded in the 1970s as people sought to name their sons after Jermaine Jackson of the Jackson 5. In 1973—the year in which use of this name peaked—the pop band released three records.

#14. Kelly (girl)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 13,357 (peaking in 1977)

– Rank in 2019: #652 (445 babies born)

The Irish name Kelly means “bright-headed.” Kelly Garrett was a character on the TV series “Charlie’s Angels,” and TV host Kelly Ripa may be one of the best-known people with this name today.

#14. Kristopher (boy)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 1,389 (peaking in 1978)

– Rank in 2019: #770 (304 babies born)

Kristopher is a riff on the traditional spelling of the classic name Christopher. People may have drawn inspiration from country songwriter Kris Kristofferson when giving their sons this name in the 1970s.

#13. Rebecca (girl)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 13,731 (peaking in 1974)

– Rank in 2019: #264 (1,246 babies born)

Rebecca is the name of Isaac’s wife in the Old Testament. A number of today’s famous celebrities with the name Rebecca were born in the 1970s, including Rebecca Romijn and Rebecca Gayheart.

#13. Shaun (boy)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 1,932 (peaking in 1978)

– Rank in 2019: #1,058 (190 babies born)

Shaun is a variation on the name Sean. Its rise to prominence in the late 1970s coincided with the popularity of singer Shaun Cassidy, who released several hits around this time.

#12. Elizabeth (girl)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 14,286 (peaking in 1979)

– Rank in 2019: #14 (7,844 babies born)

Elizabeth has both biblical and royal roots. It may have grown popular in the 1970s when actress Elizabeth Taylor appeared in many films.

#12. Ricky (boy)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 2,207 (peaking in 1970)

– Rank in 2019: #657 (399 babies born)

Ricky, a diminutive of the name Richard, became a favored name in the mid-20th century when people tuned into the lives of Lucy and Ricky Ricardo in “I Love Lucy.” Parents may have continued to draw inspiration for the name from singer and actor Ricky Nelson in the 1970s.

#11. Jessica (girl)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 14,349 (peaking in 1979)

– Rank in 2019: #331 (962 babies born)

Jessica is the name of a young Jewish girl in the Shakespearean play, “The Merchant of Venice.” Well-known celebrities with this name include actresses Jessica Lange and Jessica Tandy.

#11. Darren (boy)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 2,259 (peaking in 1970)

– Rank in 2019: #687 (370 babies born)

The origins of Darren aren’t quite certain, but it might be an obscure Irish surname or a riff on the name Darrell. American actor Darren McGavin and the character Darrin Stephens on “Bewitched” contributed to the name’s popularity throughout the mid-20th century.

#10. Nicole (girl)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 14,467 (peaking in 1979)

– Rank in 2019: #228 (1,355 babies born)

Nicole is the French feminine version of the name Nicholas, and has been in use since the 1940s. One of the most famous people with this name today is actress Nicole Kidman.

#10. Cory (boy)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 2,752 (peaking in 1977)

– Rank in 2019: #898 (241 babies born)

If you’re looking for an alternative spelling to Corey, you might consider using this name. The character Corey Baker on the TV show “Julia” may have contributed to a boom in babies with this name and its variations in the 1970s.

#9. Stephanie (girl)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 16,048 (peaking in 1973)

– Rank in 2019: #352 (891 babies born)

Stephanie is the feminine form of the male name Stephen, which means “crown” or “wreath.” It’s borne by a number of well-known figures, including actress Stephanie Powers and Princess Stephanie of Monaco.

#9. Brett (boy)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 2,895 (peaking in 1972)

– Rank in 2019: #819 (273 babies born)

Before becoming a popular first name for boys, Brett used to be a surname that indicated someone was from Brittany. One of the most famous bearers of this name includes football quarterback Brett Favre.

#8. Heather (girl)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 20,394 (peaking in 1975)

– Rank in 2019: #1,375 (162 babies born)

The flower children of the 1960s may have been drawn to this name once they started having their own children, as Heather refers to small shrubs with pink or white blossoms. Early film star Heather Angel may have sparked the initial popularity of this name in the 1930s.

#8. Derrick (boy)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 3,287 (peaking in 1978)

– Rank in 2019: #493 (578 babies born)

Derrick is a variant of the name Derek, which is rooted in the Low German name Theodoric. Some famous athletes have been given this name, including football Hall-of-Famer Derrick Thomas and Olympic medalist Derrick Adkins.

#7. Angela (girl)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 22,523 (peaking in 1971)

– Rank in 2019: #256 (1,266 babies born)

Beloved actresses from the 1960s, such as Angela Cartwright of “The Sound of Music” and Angela Lansbury of “The Manchurian Candidate,” may be the reason why parents in the 1970s decided to name their baby girls Angela. It’s the feminine counterpart to the name Angelus.

#7. Derek (boy)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 3,836 (peaking in 1971)

– Rank in 2019: #304 (1,108 babies born)

The name Derek first came to the English-speaking world from the Low Countries in the 1400s. English actor Derek Jacobi is one of the most notable people with this name.

#6. Lisa (girl)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 22,868 (peaking in 1970)

– Rank in 2019: #955 (274 babies born)

While Lisa is a nickname for Elizabeth, it was actually more popular than the full name throughout most of the 1970s. Leonardo da Vinci’s renowned portrait of the “Mona Lisa” may have inspired parents to give their daughters this name.

#6. Corey (boy)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 4,103 (peaking in 1977)

– Rank in 2019: #492 (579 babies born)

This name derives from the old Norse name Kori, whose meaning has been lost. It’s usually considered a boy’s name, but it started to be given to some girls in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

#5. Kimberly (girl)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 22,911 (peaking in 1970)

– Rank in 2019: #193 (1,527 babies born)

Kimberly is rooted in the name of a city in South Africa, which derives its name from Lord Kimberley. Largely given to baby girls, the name was also given to some boys from the 1950s to the mid-1970s.

#5. Shane (boy)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 5,030 (peaking in 1973)

– Rank in 2019: #424 (725 babies born)

Shane is another version of the name Sean. It became popular in the United States when the Western “Shane” hit the big screen in 1953.

#4. Michelle (girl)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 24,914 (peaking in 1970)

– Rank in 2019: #292 (1,137 babies born)

Die-hard Beatles fans may have named their daughters after the band’s 1965 song “Michelle.” The name is the female form of Michel.

#4. Sean (boy)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 8,394 (peaking in 1971)

– Rank in 2019: #301 (1,120 babies born)

“James Bond” star Sean Connery influenced the popularity of this name throughout the 1970s. Other famous Seans include Sean Penn and Sean Patrick Flanery.

#3. Melissa (girl)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 25,329 (peaking in 1979)

– Rank in 2019: #339 (930 babies born)

Two stars of “Little House on the Prairie,” which was popular during the 1970s, may have helped drive the popularity of this name: Melissa Gilbert and Melissa Sue Anderson. The name is the Greek word for “bee.”

#3. Aaron (boy)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 10,154 (peaking in 1979)

– Rank in 2019: #61 (5,509 babies born)

In the Old Testament, Moses’ brother Aaron urged the pharaoh to free enslaved Israelites. The name may have been popular in the 1970s due to baseball star Hank Aaron’s illustrious career.

#2. Amy (girl)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 26,901 (peaking in 1975)

– Rank in 2019: #203 (1,471 babies born)

While the name Amy hit its decade peak in 1975, the popularity of singer Amy Grant in the late 1970s may have helped the name continue its run. The name is derived from the French name Amee, which means “beloved.”

#2. Shawn (boy)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 10,583 (peaking in 1971)

– Rank in 2019: #426 (714 babies born)

As the name John changed over the years, it eventually turned into Sean. Shawn is the English version of that name. It’s the real first name of the highly successful hip-hop artist Jay-Z.

#1. Jennifer (girl)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 58,179 (peaking in 1972)

– Rank in 2019: #392 (780 babies born)

Jennifer became a common first name in the 1970s after the release of “Summer of ’42,” which starred Jennifer O’Neill. It stems from the Welsh name Gwenhwyfar.

#1. Jeremy (boy)

– Average annual births in the 1970s: 13,936 (peaking in 1977)

– Rank in 2019: #216 (1,754 babies born)

Jeremy is the English version of the name Jeremiah. Its 1970s popularity may have been influenced by the TV show “Here Come the Brides,” which had a character named Jeremy Bolt.