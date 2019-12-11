Greta Thunberg TIME Magazine Person of the Year

(CBS Newspath/CNN Newsource) — Time magazine announced teen climate activist Greta Thunberg is its 2019 Person of the Year on Wednesday (12/11).

The 16-year-old Thunberg first made headlines last year with her solitary strike against climate change outside Sweden’s parliament.

Since then, she’s inspired millions of supporters to rally in more than 150 countries.

In September, she scolded world leaders at the United Nations for failing to address climate change.

