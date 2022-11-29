(WHNT) – Green Sprouts, a holistic baby goods company, is recalling stainless steel bottles and cups due to a lead poisoning scare.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC), three types of Green Sprout products are being recalled due to the likelihood of lead poisoning.

Reports have been filed saying that there have been incidents of the bottles’ base breaking off and exposing the solder dot, which is leaded.

The recall involves roughly 10,500 of the 6 and 8-ounce Green Sprouts stainless steel sippy cups and bottles. The tracking numbers to look for on the bottom of those products are 29218V06985, 35719V06985, and 33020V06985.

The stainless steel bottles were sold in aqua, pink, green and navy with one of three closure options: a silicone sippy spout with a colored plastic lid, collar and handle; a silicone sippy spout and a straw spout with a colored plastic lid, collar and handle; or a silicone straw with plastic screw-on flip cap. Pictures of these can be viewed on the USCPSC website.

Consumers should immediately take all recalled products away from children and contact Green Sprouts. You can call 800-876-1574 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday. You can also email the company at ContactUs@GreenSprouts.com. Customers will receive a refund.