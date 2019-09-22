Grandmother says Burger King served up raw chicken sandwich

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (CNN) — An Arizona grandmother says a Burger King restaurant served her 13-year-old grand-daughter a raw chicken sandwich.

And she was worried after the teenager took a couple of bites before realizing something was wrong.

It started with a trip to the Buckeye Burger King. Little Layla got chicken nuggets, and Caitlin ordered a chicken sandwich.

“She asked ‘Mammy what’s wrong with this?’ and I said ‘what do you mean what’s wrong with it?’” Grandmother Charlotte Parker said. “She said ‘look at it.’ So she handed it to me and you could see that the meat was raw as it could be, pink as it could be.”

Caitlin had already taken a few bites. Parker called Burger King. She says the fast-food joint apologized, saying it could refund her.

“I don’t think they understood my concern,” Parker said. “To me, they seem very oh, nonchalant about, ‘Oh well we just didn’t cook it long enough.'”

Parker wants to know what safety precautions Burger King will take in the future to protect kids like her younger granddaughter with a weak immune system, who can’t risk getting food poisoning.

“If it had been Layla, it could have possibly been death,” Parker said.

Burger King says the location is locally owned, and only corporate can talk to the media.

We’re still waiting for corporate to return a call and email about what measures it will take to keep this from happening again.