Grandmother accused of killing disabled grandson faces judge

National

by: WFLA

Posted: / Updated:

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Manatee County grandmother who police say gave her disabled grandson drugs to overdose appeared in court Saturday.

87-year-old Lillian Parks is being held without bond tonight after being charged with second-degree murder.

Police say she gave her grandson Joel drugs because she feared no one would be able to take care of him when she died.

Police are waiting on toxicology reports to determine what Lillian gave to Joel.

They are also speaking to family members and pledge to bring justice to Joel’s family and friends.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories