Grandmother accused of killing disabled grandson faces judge

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Manatee County grandmother who police say gave her disabled grandson drugs to overdose appeared in court Saturday.

87-year-old Lillian Parks is being held without bond tonight after being charged with second-degree murder.

Police say she gave her grandson Joel drugs because she feared no one would be able to take care of him when she died.

Police are waiting on toxicology reports to determine what Lillian gave to Joel.

They are also speaking to family members and pledge to bring justice to Joel’s family and friends.