COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Former President Donald Trump is set to come to Columbus in just over three weeks, according to David Shafer, the outgoing chairman of the Georgia Republican Party.

The annual state meeting will be held at the Columbus Georgia Convention & Trade Center on June 9 and 10. Though the schedule has not been announced, Trump is expected to be in downtown Columbus on Saturday, June 10.

“The Georgia Republican Party is delighted to hold its state convention in beautiful, revitalized downtown Columbus,” Shafer told WRBL not long after the party sent an email blast announcing Trump’s appearance to the more than 1,000 delegates who will be attending. “There are thousands of Republicans across the state who are looking forward to being there on Friday, June the ninth, and Saturday, June the 10th. We’re delighted that President Donald Trump will be in Columbus to address the convention. Lieutenant Governor Bert Jones. Most of our statewide constitutional officers, or almost our entire congressional delegation.”

In November of 2022, Trump became the first prominent Republican to enter the 2024 presidential campaign making the official announcement from his Mar-A-Lago estate.

Shafer said that other Republican presidential candidates could be attending the Columbus convention.

“We invited all the presidential candidates. President Trump was the first to commit, but we are expecting to hear from others,” Shafer said. “And so I think through the ninth and June the 10th in Columbus, Georgia, will be a very important day for American politics.”

Trump’s visit to Georgia, his first in more than a year, comes as he’s under criminal investigation in Fulton County for conduct surrounding the 2020 presidential election. Trump lost Georgia by more than 11,000 votes.

Fulton County DA Fani Willis has said that the conclusion of that investigation will likely happen this summer.

The Trump visit is also a win for the Georgia GOP. Top state Republicans, including Gov. Brian Kemp, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and Attorney General Chris Carr have said they will not be coming to Columbus for the convention.

In the 2022 election in which he defeated Democrat Stacey Abrams for the second time in four years, Kemp began to distance himself from the state Republican Party. He formed his own fundraising and grassroots organization.