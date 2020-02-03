Google tugs at heartstrings with Super Bowl ad

(CNN) — Google hopes to tug on some heart strings during the big game.

The company’s Super Bowl ad features a man remembering details about his presumably deceased wife named Loretta. With the help of Google assistant, those details are stored to help him to reminisce.

The spot is set to an instrumental version of a Great Big World’s “Say Something” — which is generally considered a break-up song.

Google’s ad is getting mixed reviews online. Some are calling it a powerful tear jerker, others find it creepy.

