Google tugs at heartstrings with Super Bowl ad

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Google hopes to tug on some heart strings during the big game.

The company’s Super Bowl ad features a man remembering details about his presumably deceased wife named Loretta. With the help of Google assistant, those details are stored to help him to reminisce.

The spot is set to an instrumental version of a Great Big World’s “Say Something” — which is generally considered a break-up song.

Google’s ad is getting mixed reviews online. Some are calling it a powerful tear jerker, others find it creepy.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories