Goldfish releases 2 veggie flavors

National

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN Newsource) – A staple snack food is getting an upgrade.

Campbell is launching a line of veggie Goldfish crackers.

The plant-based snacks will come in two flavors – sweet carrot and cheesy tomato!

The crackers include ingredients sourced from real carrots and tomatoes.

They’ll hit grocery store shelves starting Jan. 1 and should be available nationwide by March.

Research chefs at Campbell say the veggie Goldfish provide a way for parents to introduce more vegetables into their children’s diets.

