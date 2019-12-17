(CNN Newsource) – A staple snack food is getting an upgrade.
Campbell is launching a line of veggie Goldfish crackers.
The plant-based snacks will come in two flavors – sweet carrot and cheesy tomato!
The crackers include ingredients sourced from real carrots and tomatoes.
They’ll hit grocery store shelves starting Jan. 1 and should be available nationwide by March.
Research chefs at Campbell say the veggie Goldfish provide a way for parents to introduce more vegetables into their children’s diets.
LATEST STORIES:
- Baldwin County Driver’s License offices open Saturdays in Foley, Fairhope
- 14-year-old missing in Bayou La Batre
- Governor Kay Ivey issues statement following severe weather impact
- Goldfish releases 2 veggie flavors
- Bartow student gives classmate with autism pair of shoes after noticing his broken boots