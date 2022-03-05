TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/NEXSTAR) – Wait until your friends in St. Olaf hear about this.

A “Golden Girls”-themed cruise is scheduled to set sail from sunny Miami in 2023, marking the fourth such voyage for fans of the beloved series.

Up to 1,000 passengers are invited to celebrate all-things “Golden Girls” when the ship departs for ports in Key West and Cozumel, Mexico, in the middle of spring. Guests will be treated to a number of events inspired by the show, including “Golden Girls” trivia, a costume “parade,” and a dance party where participants are required to wear their finest caftans.

There are also two group excursions planned: a “Golden Fans Bar Crawl” in Key West and a “Shady Pines Goes to the Beach” excursion in Cozumel, the latter of which will feature access to an open bar, a buffet, 200-foot waterslides and two pools.

The upcoming “Golden Fans at Sea” voyage, to be held aboard the Celebrity Summit, is being organized by Flip Phone Events and Dream Vacations. The event is not officially affiliated with the show, but a representative for the cruise told Nexstar that “writers, producers and family members of the original cast” have attended past voyages.

Cabins are currently available to book at GoldenFansAtSea.com. The five-night cruise departs April 8, 2023, before returning to Miami on April 13.