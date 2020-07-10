Global TikTok glitch causes thousands of influencers to go live at once

FILE – This Feb. 25, 2020, photo shows the icon for TikTok taken in New York. India is banning 59 apps with Chinese links, saying their activities endanger the country’s sovereignty, defense and security. India’s decision comes as its troops are in a tense standoff with Chinese soldiers in eastern Ladakh in the Himalayas that started last month. India lost 20 soldiers in a June 15 clash. The government says the banned apps include TikTok, UC Browser, WeChat and Bigo Live, as well as the e-commerce platforms Club Factory and Shein, that are used in mobile and non-mobile devices connected to the Internet.(AP Photo, File)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Thursday, July 9, 2020, TikTok had a global glitch where all influencers saw zero likes and zero views on their most recent videos. TikTok support made a statement saying the glitch affected notifications, views, and likes globally from an influx of traffic in the state of Virginia.

Hi TikTok community! We're aware that some users are experiencing app issues – working to quickly fix things, and we'll share updates here! — TikTokSupport (@TikTokSupport) July 9, 2020

The glitch could not have come at a worse time with the discussion of the United States and Australia considering banning the app. The global glitch sent thousands of influencers to go live thinking it was their final goodbye. After an hour into the glitch, the app resumed as normal.

