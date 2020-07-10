Global TikTok glitch causes thousands of influencers to go live at once

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Thursday, July 9, 2020, TikTok had a global glitch where all influencers saw zero likes and zero views on their most recent videos. TikTok support made a statement saying the glitch affected notifications, views, and likes globally from an influx of traffic in the state of Virginia.
The glitch could not have come at a worse time with the discussion of the United States and Australia considering banning the app. The global glitch sent thousands of influencers to go live thinking it was their final goodbye. After an hour into the glitch, the app resumed as normal.
