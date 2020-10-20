‘Glitter bomb’ sent to employee of 911 center in Pennsylvania

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — Authorities are investigating after a “glitter bomb” package was sent to a 911 center employee.

When opened, the package shot glitter all over, and county officials say it’s no laughing matter.

Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis confirmed the investigation. The so-called “bomb” was sent to an employee of the Luzerne County 911 Center on Sept. 29.

Sources close to the investigation say county detectives were led to the Plains Township municipal computers, one of which was used to track the package during the delivery process.

“We are aware of an investigation by the district attorney’s office into a glitter bomb sent to the Luzerne County 911 Center,” said Plains Township Solicitor Stephen Menn. “County detectives looked at our computers as part of the investigation. We cannot make any further comment at this point. It is a personnel matter.”

Word of the investigation had people talking.

“I think it would be a joke if it was friends maybe doing that to each other,” said Unique Twyman, of Plains Township. “When you have a job with the state, with the county, when you’re employed to actually protect citizens and serve, I don’t think it’s right for you to be taking certain beefs and stuff like that to such an extreme extent.”

“Take a more adult approach to it. You might not have so many problems. You sometimes you have to let something go,” said Dennis O’Reilly, of Plains Township.

Sources close to the investigation say the motive is not yet known. The employee also questioned why the package was sent to him.

Attempts to obtain the name of a firefighter who is the focus of the investigation for comment on the investigation have been unsuccessful.

