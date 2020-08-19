Girl who prayed for end to gun violence in video is shot, killed 4 years later

(CNN Newsource) – A girl who touched the hearts of many with a video showing her praying for an end to gun violence was shot and killed last weekend in Wisconsin.

Anisa Smith was fatally shot last week in Madison while riding in a car. She was 11 years old. Investigators suspect the person driving the vehicle was the intended target.

Scott was 7 when she appeared in a video praying for a little boy who was shot and killed in Chicago.

“They won’t stop killing, they won’t stop it. God, can you make it better?” she said in the video.

“It kind of hurts me today because I told her that won’t happen to you,” said her stepfather, Rafael Ragland who filmed the video. “Where you live it’s not like that. Where we live, here, it’s not like that. It’s not like Chicago.”

Anisa continued to act in Ragland’s faith-based films and always wanted to play a character that saw God, her stepfather said.

“One video where Anisa played a role where she got shot. And she went into a coma. And when she came out of the coma, she was talking about she met God,” her stepfather recalled.

Ragland said he can’t bring himself to post that video, but finds comfort in the happiness she felt playing an angel.

The video was shared by someone else and had tens of thousands of views on Facebook in just a few days.

“She wanted it to be seen so I’m sad that it took this for people to see it,” said Ragland.

Two teenage suspects were arrested on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide, according to Madison Police Department.

An investigation is ongoing.

LATEST STORIES: