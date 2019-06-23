Girl, 9, dies in crash of ATV driven by 11-year-old

by: Associated Press

PLANT CITY, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a 9-year-old Florida girl was killed when an ATV driven by an 11-year-old girl crashed.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the girls were in a Can-Am Commander ATV on Saturday when it overturned in Plant City. The sheriff’s office described the vehicle as similar to a dune buggy.

Officials say the 9-year-old was ejected when the driver attempted to turn the ATV around. The 11-year-old suffered minor injuries.

Neither girl was identified by the sheriff’s office.

