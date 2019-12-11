Giant inflatable Ralphie on display at the “A Christmas Story” Home and Museum

CLEVELAND, Ohio (CNN) — If you are planning to go to the “A Christmas Story” House & Museum in Cleveland, you may want to keep your Red Ryder carbine action, two-hundred shot range model air rifle at home.

The museum, which is the home used in the iconic Christmas movie, has a 20-foot-tall Ralphie inflatable to help get you into the Christmas spirit.

It comes complete with the infamous pink bunny pajamas Ralphie was forced to wear after getting them from Aunt Clare.

An Ohio inflatables company made Ralphie, along with a 20-foot-tall inflatable leg lamp, which was also in the holiday film.

