ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Calling all ghost hunters, pumpkin carvers, and costume enthusiasts! Get your spook on at ZOO BOO, Cenla’s ultimate Halloween extravaganza, happening this Saturday, October 21st, from 10 AM to 6 PM sharp! Prepare yourselves for a day filled with eerie delights, spine-chilling thrills, and family-friendly frights, right in the heart of our beloved zoo.

What to Expect:

Treat Street: Embark on a ghoulishly delightful trick-or-treating adventure down Treat Street! Fill your bags with sweet treats, encounter friendly witches, and watch out for surprises around every corner.

Funny Bones Zone: Dive into the skele-ton of fun with interactive games, a bubble dance party, and bone-chilling activities that will leave you howling with laughter.

Train Ride: All aboard the Halloween Express! Take a ride on the spooky train to witness the zoo’s captivating creatures in their Halloween-themed habitats. Beware: there might be some unexpected guests along the way!

Fall on the Farm: Saddle up for udderly awesome farm-themed activities! From pumpkin picking to hayrides, experience the charm of the season with activities that will make your heart moo-ve.

Fantasy Lane: Meet your favorite characters and mythical creatures as you stroll down Fantasy Lane. Pose for pictures, get autographs, and immerse yourself in a world of imagination. Zoo Animals Join the Fun: Watch in awe as our beloved zoo animals enjoy Halloween-themed enrichments! From playful pumpkins to spooky surprises, see how our furry friends celebrate this spooktacular season.

Admission Details:

General Admission: $10 (Ages 2 & Up)

$10 (Ages 2 & Up) Train Ride: $3 (Ages 2 & Up)

$3 (Ages 2 & Up) Fast Pass: $25 (Ages 2 & Up; Includes admission, All Day Train Band with unlimited rides, and Express Entry into Zoo)

Important Times:

Event Hours: 10 AM – 6 PM

10 AM – 6 PM Last Entry: 4 PM (Guests in line by 4 PM will be permitted to enter)

Don’t miss out on the Halloween fun! Purchase your tickets online for an exclusive Fast Pass experience, allowing you to skip the lines, enjoy unlimited train rides, and dive into the excitement with express entry into the zoo.

Parking Details: Ample parking is available at the main zoo lot, Masonic Drive parking lot, Youth Complex parking lot, and Big Island. A convenient shuttle service will run between parking areas, ensuring everyone can easily join the festivities.

Get your costumes ready, gather your family and friends, and join us for a day of spooktacular adventures at ZOO BOO! Let’s make this Halloween a memory to cherish forever. See you there!