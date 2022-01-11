Georgia snaps 41-year title drought with 33-18 win over Bama

College Football

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Georgia’s Nick Chubb, from left, Sony Michel and Kirby Smart walk off the field as Georgia loses to Alabama in the NCAA college football playoff championship game in Atlanta on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. Alabama won, 26-23. Those Georgia Bulldogs aren’t the only ones having a devil of a time beating fellow Southeastern Conference powerhouse Alabama. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Stetson Bennett delivered the biggest throws of his storybook career and Georgia’s defense sealed the sweetest victory in program history, vanquishing rival Alabama 33-18 to win the College Football Playoff title game.

The Bulldogs won their first national championship in 41 years. Bennett connected with Adonai Mitchell on a 40-yard touchdown to give Georgia a 19-18 lead with 8:09 left. He then hooked up with Brock Bowers for a 15-yard TD on a screen to put the Bulldogs up with with 3:33 left. The final blow came from the defense. Kelee Ringo intercepted an underthrown deep ball down the sideline by Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and returned 79 yards for a touchdown.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

SEC Schedule

SEC Twitter

SEC Twitter

Trending Stories