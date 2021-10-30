Georgia man killed in Abbeville shooting

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man has been arrested for murder after shooting and killing a man in Abbeville Friday night, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Bruce Weems, 23, of Dothan was arrested and charged with murder after allegedly shooting Willie James Jr., 45, of Ft. Gaines, Georgia. The shooting occurred at approximately 7:18 p.m. at Girard Court Apartments.

Weems fled the scene of the crime, and after four hours, was located after Abbeville police, the Henry County SWAT Team, and K-9 units tracked him to a separate Abbeville apartment complex.

Weems is being held on a $500,000 bond in the Henry County Jail.

Additional charges are likely in the case, according to Henry County Sheriff Will Maddox.

