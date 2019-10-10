George H.W. Bush’s service dog Sully receives top honor

(CNN) — The K9 who served as former President George H.W. Bush’s service dog is receiving a top honor.

The ASPCA says Sully the yellow Labrador retriever has earned the Public Service Award.

According to the non-profit organization, the award is given to an animal or officer who “has demonstrated a commitment to his or her career.”

Sully served by Bush’s side from June 2018 until the former president’s death in November.

Since his death, Sully has worked as a facility dog at Walter Reed National Medical Center in Maryland where he assists injured veterans and their families.

