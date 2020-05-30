George Floyd death: Preliminary autopsy shows no physical findings of asphyxia, strangulation

(CNN) — A fired Minneapolis police officer is now facing charges in the death of George Floyd.

This, as outrage spills into the streets across america with protesters demanding the other officers involved face charges..

Derek Chauvin, the former police officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s neck for more than 8 minutes is now charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Charging documents now show Floyd was unresponsive for nearly three of those minutes.

Tthe big question many americans have been asking: With disturbing videos of what happened to floyd out there, why did it take so long to file charges?

“I thought that it was a little slow. i’m not a lawyer but i thought that if anybody else would have done that and caught it on tape, they would have been held immediately,” Jeff Hayden, (D) Minnesota state senator.

The prosecutor says they’ve never charged a case that quickly.

“We can only charge a case when we have sufficient dismissible evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt. As of right now, we have that,” Mike Freeman, Hennepin County attorney.

New video shows at least three officers kneeling on Floyd.

“I’m not going to speculate today on the other officers. They are under investigation. I anticipate charges,” Freeman said.

Now, a preliminary autopsy report is showing “no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation.” But, “the combined effects of Mr. Floyd being arrested by the police, his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death.”

