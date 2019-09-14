Genealogy test reunites brother, sister after 50 years

GREENVILLE, S.C. (CNN) — A reunion between a sister and her big brother — more than 50 years after they were separated. All thanks to a genealogy test.

Sarah Robinson nervously walked into the Greenville-Spartanburg Regional Airport to await the arrival of her big brother.

Her mother died when she was just three months old, which led to her four kids being separated into different homes. Except tonight, they are together under the same roof thanks to a genealogy service that brought them back together.

“I’m amazed that he found me because I didn’t think he would remember me,” Robinson said. “I knew by the death certificate but came to find out that he was looking for me and found me, oh that was just awesome.”

Leonard Sweatt says he never gave up because he remembers being that 4-year-old who was excited to be a big brother.

“I was excited because I already had two older brothers, so I was excited to have a baby sister,” Sweatt said.

At 11 p.m. Thursday night, their wish was granted. Leonard, who now lives in Texas with his wife, booked a flight to meet his sister and her husband in the upstate.

Their other two brothers have since passed away as well, so they are holding on tight to each other.

“They are with mama now and we are together,” Robinson said. “Absolutely, that’s all that matters. Our family is together.”

“She would be down on her knees crying right now so happy,” Sweatt said.

“She wanted a little girl so bad because she had three boys and the other family told me you know she wanted you so bad,” Robinson said.

Sweatt says he has no use for wish fountains anymore because his wish came true.

“It makes everything else null and void now. It’s like I know it was hard work getting here but hey it paid off,” Sweatt said.