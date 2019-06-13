Gas prices could fall below $2 a gallon

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Good news for your summer travel plans. Experts are forecasting a huge drop in gas prices.

According to AAA, the national average for regular gas currently stands at $2.72 a gallon. That’s 17 cents lower than this year’s high in early May.

Gas prices have been falling steadily for several weeks now.

One analyst says U.S. drivers could be paying less than $2.50 for a gallon in the next few months. He predicts the national average could drop even more, to around $2.25.

If that happens, the analyst says nearly half the nation’s gas stations would probably be selling gas for less than $2 a gallon.

news-app-download-apple-350x50
news-app-download-android-350x50

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida