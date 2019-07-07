Garbage truck-loving toddler gets a surprise

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) — A 2-year-old spends his mornings waiting for his idols — the garbage men.

And this week his dream came true when he got behind the wheel.

2-year-old Jackson Bechtold loves the trash truck.Every week, he waits outside his house with his trash truck toys and waves to the workers.

“He just gets me up every Friday at 5:55 when our trash guys come and wakes me up and we come outside and say hi,” said Kaitlin Bechtold, Jackson’s mom.

Jackson loves the trash truck so much, he even has trash truck pajamas.

Orange County and FCC Environmental services surprised him with a special visit.

The garbage truck came to his house, not just to pick up his family’s trash, but to give him a chance to get into the vehicle he loves to watch each week.

On top of that, he and his 5-year-old sister Penelope got to honk the horn.

“Getting in there and hearing the big horn, they’ll be talking about that all day. It was really exciting,” Kaitlin said.

It’s a moment they’ll cherish and a special one for the truck driver as well.

“Coming from a kid up in the Bronx, New York, I used to see trucks, you know garbage trucks, every type of truck, and all I used to do is just stand on the side of the road just holding my hand hoping that they would blow the air horn and recognize me, you know so now coming from a little kid and driving one of these things, it’s pretty rewarding,” said garbage truck driver Orlando Morales.

This stop is proof that what’s trash to some is one little boy’s treasure.