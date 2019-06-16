Funeral services held for West Point cadet killed during training

WEST POINT, New York (WABC) — Funeral services were held Saturday for the West Point cadet from New Jersey who was killed during training.

Fellow cadets carried Christopher Morgan’s casket across the cemetery at the academy.

The 22-year-old died last week when a tactical vehicle overturned.

About 1,500 people attended the services, including former President Bill Clinton, who spoke.

Morgan’s father had been part of Clinton’s security detail. At one point he kissed his son’s casket.

Morgan grew up in West Orange where he was a standout wrestler.