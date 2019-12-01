‘Frozen 2’ nabs highest-grossing weekend in Thanksgiving history

(CNN) — Disney’s “Frozen 2” is now the highest-grossing movie ever for the Thanksgiving-weekend box office.

The sequel to the 2013 animated hit set the record bringing in more than $123 million over the five-day holiday weekend.

The previous record was held by “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” which made $109 million in 2013.

The film, which continues the adventures of Princess Anna, Queen Elsa and Olaf the snowman, has made more than $738 million globally in just 12 days.

