‘Frozen 2’ nabs highest-grossing weekend in Thanksgiving history

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Disney’s “Frozen 2” is now the highest-grossing movie ever for the Thanksgiving-weekend box office.

The sequel to the 2013 animated hit set the record bringing in more than $123 million over the five-day holiday weekend.

The previous record was held by “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” which made $109 million in 2013.

The film, which continues the adventures of Princess Anna, Queen Elsa and Olaf the snowman, has made more than $738 million globally in just 12 days.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories