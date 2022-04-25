CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — We have some great celebrities behind us, 6 young FFA members from Taylorville High School who are going to Scotland. They have been invited to Scotland for the International Livestock Judging Contest. And Lizzie Schafer how did you happen to get invited?

“We were reserve national champions at the National Western Roundup in January, so because we were reserve national champions we get the opportunity to go on this tour,” Schafer said.

And what sort of livestock judging are you going to be doing in Scotland?

“In Scotland, we only get to judge cattle and sheep,” Shafer said. “They don’t really have pigs there for us to judge. They are more confinement animals in a different country, but we will be judging cattle and sheep.”

You’ve been there before. This is a big deal.

“Yes, I went a couple years ago, that was my last livestock judging team, and we’ve very excited to be able to go again,” Shafer said.

And you are raising money to be able to get to go. How does somebody contribute if they want?

“We are trying to raise as much as we can to subsidize our cost so we can actually be able to all go,” Shafer said. “So, we’re trying to be able to raise money, and if anyone wants to send in a check, they can send it to Taylorville High School and make it to the attention of Taylorville FFA.”

Livestock in Scotland are a lot different than those in the US. Drew Mickey how do you judge a cow’s muscular structure that looks more like a shaggy dog?

“Well, it’s certainly something different that you have to work through and there’s a first time for everything,” Mickey said. “It’s the first time I’ll do it and I guess I will learn from there. I’m honestly not sure what kind of categories, I’m sure they fit into the same categories that we use here in America, because we all want to raise the most sustainable and productive livestock that we can. So, I guess I will use those same evaluation skills, but will certainly look a lot different.”

One of the important things he said was learn by doing. That’s our report from the farm, I’m Stu Ellis with WCIA-3, your local news leader.