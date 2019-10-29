Free Taco Bell tacos Wednesday

(CNN Newsource) – The day before you go trick or treating for candy– you can trick or treat for tacos at Taco Bell.

Wednesday the fast-food restaurant will be giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos.

The give-a-way goes with its “steal a base, steal a taco” World Series promotion.

Washington Nationals Trea Turner stole second base during game one of the series… hence everyone getting a taco.

But the time you have to get a free taco is limited.

The deal only lasts four hours on Wednesday– from 2pm to 6pm.