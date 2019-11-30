Four pit bull puppies left on side of the road outside Utica

NEW YORK (WROC) – New York State troopers are investigating an animal cruelty case in Herkimer County. A dog complaint was made to troopers on November 23 in the town of Schuyler.

Troopers responded to a home on Newport Road and found four pit-bull puppies on the side of the road. Troopers said one of the puppies was found deceased and the other three were malnourished.

Troopers believe the puppies were left on the side of the road with a small bucket of water.

A town of Herkimer Dog Control Officer responded to the scene and took all of the puppies to her facility.

Anyone with information regarding the puppies is asked to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000.

LATEST STORIES: