CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Former MTV star Brandon “Bam” Margera has turned himself in after allegedly assaulting his brother and fleeing police into a wooded area, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Margera was arraigned on April 27 with bail set at $50,000. Margera is scheduled to return to court on May 25 for a preliminary hearing.

According to State Police, on Sunday, April 23 at 11 a.m., troopers from PSP Avondale Station responded to the 400 block of Hickory Hill Road in Pocopson Township, Chester County for a reported disturbance.

The Associated Press, citing court documents, said on Sunday that Margera’s brother, Jesse Margera, reported Bam had punched him in the eye, nose and ear after kicking his locked bedroom door.

Jesse Margera said he’d also found a threatening handwritten note signed “Bam,” a police affidavit said.

State Police stated that Margera then fled into a wooded area and had not been seen until his court appearance Thursday.

According to State Police, Margera was fingerprinted and photographed prior to his arraignment and bail being set.

Margera is facing four misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, one misdemeanor count of simple assault, and a summary harassment charge.