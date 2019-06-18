Former gym teacher indicted on sex charges involving 28 first-graders

SPRINGBORO, OH. (WFLA/CNN) – A former Springboro Community City Schools teacher has been indicted by a Warren County Grand Jury on 36 counts of gross sexual imposition involving 28 first-grade girls.

John Austin Hopkins, 25, was taken into custody Monday morning.

Prosecutors say he was a gym teacher at Clearcreek Elementary and Springboro Intermediate schools.

The potential victims were identified through security footage beginning in December 2018 after Hopkins was accused of having contact with a first-grade student.

“The 36 counts of gross sexual imposition relate to 28 different children. All of these students again were female, first graders at Clearcreek Elementary. The elements of gross sexual imposition are that on the specific dates in question and specific dates specifically identified in the indictment, Mr. Hopkins had sexual contact with a person who was under 13 years of age.” Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said.

Hopkins is still in police custody and no arraignment has been set.

