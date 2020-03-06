Former doctor pleads guilty to trading sex for prescriptions

by: The Associated Press

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A former West Virginia doctor has admitted to trading sex for pain pill prescriptions.

Eugenio Aldea Menez, 69, pleaded guilty Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi to distribution of a controlled substance outside the bounds of professional medical practice, The Exponent Telegram reported.

If U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh accepts the plea agreement, Menez could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million, the newspaper reported.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda Wesley told Aloi during the hearing that Menez wrote prescriptions “for several female patients in exchange for sexual favors.” Menez would see the female patients at his office before staff arrived or at his home, Wesley said. The allegations were “corroborated by numerous videos” of the sex acts, she said.

Menez agreed with Wesley’s depiction of events. He will remain free until he’s sentenced.

