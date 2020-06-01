Former college football player, business leader killed in 1 of 3 weekend shootings in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating three separate deadly downtown shootings that occurred over the weekend.
One of the victims was 38-year-old Christopher Beaty.
Police said he suffered multiple gunshot wounds just before midnight Sunday and died at the scene.
Beaty was a defensive lineman on the Indiana University football team from 2000 to 2004. He ran a company called Fresh Marketing, a “lifestyle” marketing firm.
Police were working to determine what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made.
In two other shootings, 18-year-old Dorian Murrell and 30-year-old William Scott III died Sunday morning from gunshot wounds, authorities said.
LATEST STORIES:
- Frontier requiring temperature checks for passengers, crew before boarding
- VIDEO: Woman wanted for smashing MPD cruiser window during Sunday protest
- Gov. Ivey’s statement on Alabama National Guard authorization ‘as needed basis’
- ‘It’s the right thing to do’: People out cleaning up streets after weekend protests
- Disabled Vehicle on I-10 Eastbound