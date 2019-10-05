Florida woman arrested after parents find 24 pipe bombs in her room

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WSAV) – Police arrested a Florida woman, who they say was consumed by mass shootings, after learning she was building pipe bombs in her bedroom.

Authorities say they found 24 pipe bombs filled with screws in 27-year-old Michelle Kolts’ home. They said her cache of weapons could’ve caused catastrophic damage.

Sheriff Chad Chronister of Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the bombs were “sophisticated enough to take a lot of lives and cause catastrophic damage to anyone, anywhere,”.

Kolts’ parents made the discovery and reported their daughter to the police. Neighbors and officials are praising them for doing the right thing.

“Who knows the amount of harm that could have been done or how many lives could have been lost had these parents not found the courage to call the sheriff’s office and seek help,” Chronister said.

HCSO said Kolts was reported to them a year ago by a printing company with concerns about the content she was reading, including the Unibomber’s Manifesto and guides on making explosives. At the time, the sheriff’s office did not feel she was a threat to others.

“They could be doing it for research,” Chronister said. “They could be doing it for a thesis. At the time, there was nothing about her that was alarming.”