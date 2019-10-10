Florida men accused of pouring beer into alligator’s mouth

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) – Two Florida men are facing charges after authorities say they caught an alligator and poured beer into its mouth.

Police arrested Timothy Kepke and Noah Osborne last week.

The arrests came in response to an August complaint to wildlife officials about a video of the incident on social media.

The video appears to show Kepke attempting to get the alligator to bite his arm. When it does, Kepke pours beer down the animal’s throat.

Police say Kepke admitted he was the one in the video.

He said Osborne caught the reptile with his bare hands and they later let the gator go.

They both are charged with unlawfully taking an alligator and have been released on bond.

