Florida man sues Madonna over concert start time

MIAMI, Fla. (CNN) — A Florida man is suing Madonna and Live Nation for late concert start times.
Nate Hollander filed a lawsuit in Miami-Dade County Court.
Hollander says he bought three tickets to Madonna’s show at the Fillmore Miami Beach, spending over a thousand dollars.
He claims when he bought the tickets, the concert was scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m., But the time was later changed to 10:30 p.m.
Hollander also says he was not offered a refund, adding that the change in start times for the tour is a breach of contract made between the singer and the ticket buyer.
