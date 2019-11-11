Florida man sues Madonna over concert start time

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock (8773364av) Madonna The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA – 01 May 2017

MIAMI, Fla. (CNN) — A Florida man is suing Madonna and Live Nation for late concert start times.

Nate Hollander filed a lawsuit in Miami-Dade County Court.

Hollander says he bought three tickets to Madonna’s show at the Fillmore Miami Beach, spending over a thousand dollars.

He claims when he bought the tickets, the concert was scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m., But the time was later changed to 10:30 p.m.

Hollander also says he was not offered a refund, adding that the change in start times for the tour is a breach of contract made between the singer and the ticket buyer.

