Florida man sues Madonna over concert start time

WKRG Staff

MIAMI, Fla. (CNN) — A Florida man is suing Madonna and Live Nation for late concert start times.

Nate Hollander filed a lawsuit in Miami-Dade County Court.

Hollander says he bought three tickets to Madonna’s show at the Fillmore Miami Beach, spending over a thousand dollars.

He claims when he bought the tickets, the concert was scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m., But the time was later changed to 10:30 p.m.

Hollander also says he was not offered a refund, adding that the change in start times for the tour is a breach of contract made between the singer and the ticket buyer.

