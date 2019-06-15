Florida man steals 75 pool floats for sex

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla (WFLA). – A Florida man has been arrested and charged after the Palm Bay Police Department said he stole pool floats for sex “instead of raping woman.”

The Brevard Times reports Christopher Monnin,35, was stopped on Thursday around 1:30 a.m. by Palm Bay Police for acting suspiciously.

Police say Monnin had with him a white garbage bag full of what he identified to police as deflated pool floats.

According to the Brevard Times, Monnin admitted to police that he has burglarized several houses to steal pool floats and then led police to a vacant house where a had a stash of about 75 pool floats.

Monnin told authorities that he “sexually gratifies himself” with the pool floats instead of raping women.

He was arrested and charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling, criminal mischief, and petit theft.