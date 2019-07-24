Florida man sent online gamer video of himself sexually abusing 4-year-old, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 26-year-old Auburndale man was jailed for sexually abusing a child and sending a photo of the assault to a man he had met on an online gaming chat system, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

A “Second Life” player contacted police in Kenton County, Kentucky after Dylan Driggers allegedly sent him an unsolicited and unwanted photo of a 4-year-old child performing a sex act, authorities said.

The recipient gave police Driggers’ gaming account information, which they used to trace his IP address. Then they contacted the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives visited Driggers home and seized a laptop computer, cell phone, and a neck-style pillow that matched a pillow seen in the sexually explicit photo.

Deputies said Driggers admitted to sexually abusing the victim and having inappropriate conversations with the man who reported the photo.

He was arrested and charged with use of a child in a sexual performance, promotion of child pornography and capital sexual battery.

Further information was not immediately available.

“We thank the Kenton County Police Department and the man who reported receiving this disgusting photograph for taking swift action that led to this arrest,” said Polk Sheriff Grady Judd. Our detectives did a great job quickly following up discovering the identity of this child molester and his victim. We are further investigating to see if there are any more victims. We will do everything in our power to hold Dylan Driggers accountable for his repulsive, exploitative, and illegal acts. We are making sure that the child and the child’s family receive appropriate services.”