Florida man on quest to prove William Shatner is his father

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — His name is Peter Sloan, but a Clearwater man insists it really should be Peter Shatner.

That’s because he believes the famous Star Trek actor, William Shatner, is his biological father.

The way Sloan tells it, his mother and Shatner had a one night stand in Toronto back in 1956.

He was adopted twice but reunited with her in 1984 when she told Sloan the story.

For decades, he’s pleaded for Shatner to take a DNA test.

“It’s not about the money. It’s about at least identifying who I really truly am. Once and for all,” said Sloan.

Years ago, Sloan traveled to California to meet Shatner on the set of the police drama “TJ Hooker.”

“And I said, ‘Mr. Shatner, I’m Peter Sloan.’ And he said, ‘you’re the one,’” Sloan remembers.

They two ended up spending two hours in a production trailer, where he says, Shatner told him he didn’t remember his mother.

“He said, ‘what do you want Peter? What can I do for you? Do you want me to introduce you to the casting directors?’ I said, ‘no.’ I said, ‘I just want to hold my father in my arms.’ And I literally started to cry. And he cried. And then he lifted me up and held me in his arms,” said Sloan.

Sloan wrote a book about his search.

He recently filed paperwork to change his last name, legally, to Shatner.

The move was met with a cease and desist order from Shatner attorneys.

“At this point, it’s my brand. Yeah, sure, it’s the lineage. Of course. And a DNA test would confirm that. I have no power to make him do that,” said Sloan.

He is aware Shatner is 87-years-old, so he doesn’t have a lot of time to get that DNA.

He promises to sign anything, get the DNA and walk away.

A call to Shatner’s agency wasn’t returned.