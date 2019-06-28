Florida man accused of drugging, raping teen then posting a video about it on Instagram

MIRAMAR, Fla. (CNN) — A Florida man appeared in court Thursday, accused of drugging and raping a teenaged girl.

18-year-old Jorge Martinez reportedly posted video of the drugged girl on social media.

“We’re not sure if she’s going to make it or not,” detective Mark Moretti said.

Police arrested 18-year-old Jorge Martinez Wednesday on charges of sexual assault, delivering drugs to a minor, and obscene communication relevant to pornography.

Martinez’ arrest form says he gave the teen victim two Percocet pills at a party she threw at a home in Miramar and then made a video that he posted to social media where he discusses having sex with the minor, saying she is “perked out” in reference to the Percocet pills.

The arrest form says: “The video then suddenly cuts to an image of a naked female lying face down on a couch. The female is not moving.”

“She was without oxygen to her brain for about 28 minutes, organ failure, internal bleeding,” Moretti said.

We’re now hearing from a teen who says he was at the party.

Brandon Dasent said he saw Martinez interacting with the victim.

“We see this Instagram live, toying with her lifeless body,” Dasent said. “That messed me up.”

A Miramar detective in court Thursday morning said by not calling 911, Martinez and others made matters worse.

“The defendant and other associates could have taken her to a hospital much closer,” Moretti said.

Witnesses who saw the video they say Martinez posted to Instagram later getting into a physical fight at the home of Martinez shortly before he was arrested. You can see injuries to his face in his mugshot.

Dasent says he hit Martinez in the mouth.

“I’m happy, that one, I got to get a few licks in and that he ended up in handcuffs in Broward County Jail,” Dasent said.