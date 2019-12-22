Florida homeowner shoots and kills masked intruder

LAUDERHILL, Fla. (AP) — A Florida homeowner killed a masked intruder during a gunfight inside his home, police said.

Lauderhill police spokesman Lt. Michael Santiago told reporters that the gunfight broke out at 12:45 a.m. Saturday. He said the intruder broke into the home and he and the resident exchanged fire.

The homeowner then fled the home. When police arrived, they found the intruder dead inside.

Santiago said the investigation is ongoing. Lauderhill is a suburb of Fort Lauderdale. Further details were not available.

