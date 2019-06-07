Florida day care worker accused of hitting, shaking children

National

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Authorities in central Florida say a former day care worker has been arrested after being caught on security video hitting, slapping and shaking children.
    
The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports 65-year-old Katherine Weitz was arrested Monday and has since been released from jail. She’s charged with three felony counts of activity that could result in physical or mental harm to a child.
    
An affidavit says Dream City Academy’s office manager Yolanda Tomlinson checked a security video in a classroom for 1-year-olds after a child was crying. She saw Weitz treating a child roughly.
    
Police say Tomlinson called a manager who fired Weitz.
    
Weitz told investigators she lost her temper.
    
Authorities say none of the children suffered any injuries.
    
A lawyer for Weitz wasn’t listed on court records.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

