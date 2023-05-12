TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A lawsuit filed by Florida Attorney General Ashlee Moody seeks to temporarily restrain the Biden Administration’s planned release of undocumented migrants, arguing that it’s “virtually identical” to a policy that was blocked earlier this year.

After Title 42 expires at midnight Thursday, the crush of undocumented immigrants gathered at the nation’s southern border will be released into the interior of the country, according to an official with the U.S. Department of Justice.

In an attempt to stop the policy from expiring, Moody’s lawsuit argues “The Biden administration’s new policy is in direct conflict with a ruling earlier this year.”

In that case, a federal judge sided with the AG, finding President Joe Biden responsible for the border crisis and claimed the president effectively turned the U.S. Southwest Border into “little more than a speedbump.”

In the same ruling, the judge found Biden’s catch-and-release policy unlawful and gave the administration seven days to comply with federal immigration law.

“It now appears the only thing the Biden administration is willing to change about the policy is the name — not the unlawful approach that will allow more than 700,000 immigrants to flood the country,” Moody said.

A judge presiding over the case said if the allegations are true, the policy “sounds virtually identical to the Parole+ATD policy the Court vacated in Florida.”