Florence, South Carolina Airport officer dead following shooting; suspect apprehended

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW):

SUNDAY 10:29 A.M. UPDATE: The suspect in Sunday’s morning’s officer involved shooting has been apprehended by Florence County deputies, according to SLED.

The suspect was apprehended after fleeing the scene, a SLED news release said. It also said the male suspect shot and killed an Airport Public Safety Officer during a traffic stop at the airport.

The names of the officer and suspect have not yet been released.

SLED’s investigating into this incident continues. Count on News13 for updates.